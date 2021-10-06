Charles Spencer shares incredible photo with poignant link to late sister Princess Diana The Earl was Diana's younger sibling

Charles Spencer has taken to Instagram to share a striking - and poignant - new photo with his followers.

The father-of-seven travelled to London on Tuesday evening to attend a Patti Smith concert at the Royal Albert Hall. And en route, he made a stopover at Kensington Gardens, which hold very special meaning to Princess Diana's family.

Charles, 57, posted a beautiful photo of the Albert Memorial bathed in evening sunlight, with the warm golden structure standing in stark contrast to the moody dark skies overhead.

The memorial is located just north of the Royal Albert Hall and was commissioned by Queen Victoria in memory of her beloved husband Prince Albert, who passed away in 1861.

Charles shared a striking photo of the Albert Memorial

Kensington Gardens is, of course, also home to the Diana, Princess of Wales Memorial Playground and the Memorial Walk - a seven-mile circular trail dedicated in her memory.

It passes five sites that are associated with Diana's life: Kensington Palace, Spencer House, Buckingham Palace, St. James's Palace, and Clarence House.

Princess Diana with her three siblings and Prince Charles

The playground, meanwhile, stands in sight of Kensington Palace - the Princess’s former residence, now home to her son Prince William, his wife the Duchess of Cambridge and their three children - Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

Charles was Diana's younger brother and now resides at their former family home, Althorp House. The property – which boasts 90 rooms and 550 acres - was previously owned by Charles's father, Earl John Spencer, and it was where Princess Diana grew up with her three siblings, prior to her 1981 marriage to Prince Charles.

The Princess was laid to rest on an island in the grounds of Althorp

Following her death in 1997, Diana was laid to rest on a small island in the grounds of Althorp, located in the middle of the ornamental Round Oval Lake. A Doric-style temple with Diana's name inscribed on top is situated across from the lake, as a place where visitors can lay down their floral tributes to the princess.

