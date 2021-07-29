Charles Spencer's wife Karen Gordon congratulates him after legal victory The Earl got an apology from The Times

Charles Spencer won a legal victory against The Times after an opinion piece claimed that he had refused to help his late sister, Princess Diana, with getting a house following her divorce from Prince Charles.

The newspaper admitted that it was wrong to print the claim and offered an apology, as well as paying the Earl's legal fees and donating money to a charity of his choice.

WATCH: Charles Spencer says Princess Diana's grave is 'an oasis of calm'

Following the apology, Charles tweeted that it was "yellow journalism" and that it had been the "third time" a newspaper had had to apologise for printing falsehoods.

The Earl's wife, Karen Gordon, also responded in a very rare public comment. "Shame on those who abuse their important role in the media & their platforms to spread gossip & lies," she wrote.

"Particularly in this time when the truth & good journalism are so needed. Well done @cspencer1508 for standing up to it. Sadly most of those violated can't afford to fight back."

Karen is the founder and chief executive of Whole Child International, a charity that works to help abused, orphaned and abandoned children.

Karen posted a rare message

Charles and Karen married in 2011, and they share a daughter together, Lady Charlotte Diana Spencer, who was named after the Earl's late sister.

Charles is also father to six other children. He shares Lady Kitty Spencer, twins Eliza and Amelia Spencer and Louis Spencer, Viscount Althorp, with his ex-wife Victoria Aitken.

He also shares Edmund, 17, and Lara Spencer, 15, with his ex-wife Caroline Freud.

Over the weekend, his eldest daughter, Kitty, married South African businessman Michael Lewis in a lavish three-day wedding in Italy.

The newlyweds are currently enjoying their honeymoon in the country, as they were pictured at the Amalfi Coast.

Karen is the Earl's third wife

The couple chose to stay at a five-star clifftop hotel in the popular area of Positano, known for its romantic settings and quaint boutiques and cafes.

Kitty has a great love for Italy and its culture, however, we can't help but think that her honeymoon may have been inspired by her friend and royal family member Princess Beatrice.

The Amalfi Coast holds a very special place in Beatrice's heart, as it is where her husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi proposed back in 2019.

