Congratulations are in order for Charles Spencer! His latest book is selling incredibly fast and has been listed at number one in the Amazon bestseller list.

The novel, The White Ship: Conquest, Anarchy and the Wrecking of Henry I's Dream, retells the story of the White Ship which sank in 1120, killing William the Conquerer's grandson as he returned triumphantly from a battle in France. It left the then-King without a legitimate heir to the throne and subsequently led to a civil war.

WATCH: William and Harry reunite for Princess Diana's statue unveiling at Kensington Palace

Following his success on Monday, Charles tweeted a snapshot of Amazon's bestseller list and wrote: "Goodness! Thank you to everyone who's made this happen. #thewhiteship."

His followers were quick to react, with one writing: "Well deserved. Congratulations. It’s a fabulous book. #thewhiteship." Another said: "Well deserved. It's an excellent book on a subject that’s much overlooked."

The amazing triumph comes shortly after Charles was reunited with his late sister Princess Diana's two sons, Prince William and Prince Harry, at the long-awaited statue unveiling.

Princess Diana's siblings have remained close with the royal brothers

The emotional gathering took place last Thursday at the Sunken Garden in Kensington Palace. They were joined by Charles' two older sisters Lady Jane Fellowes and Lady Sarah McCorquodale.

After the private ceremony, Charles, 57, took to Twitter to share two photos, along with the caption: "Today, in Kensington. A good day."

The appearance has marked the first time the relatives have seen each other since Harry's move to America with his wife Meghan. The aunts and uncle have remained close with William and Harry since their mother's death in 1997. They all attended Harry's eldest child Archie's christening in 2019.

Last month, Charles was quizzed about the public row over the name of Prince Harry and Meghan's newborn daughter, Lilibet Diana Mountbatten Windsor.

Speaking on ITV's Lorraine, the 9th Earl Spencer said: "When I look at all these newspapers going berserk again and I've always found it so hard, I think it's because I'm not very imaginative, but I always see things in terms of family.

"And I remember when I was a boy and Diana became Princess of Wales, I just sort of ploughed along on the same path. You separate the media personality from the real person who's a member of your family, and that's all that matters at the end of the day."

