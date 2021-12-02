Prince Albert makes changes to children's education as Princess Charlene continues recovery Princess Charlene is currently at a treatment facility outside Monaco

Prince Albert has revealed he has made changes in relation to his children's education.

In an interview with Paris Match, he confirmed that his six-year-old twins Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella are being homeschooled at the palace in Monaco as their mother, Princess Charlene, continues her recovery at a treatment facility.

The 63-year-old royal told the French publication: "Jacques and Gabriella are now being educated at the palace."

But he added that the children, who will celebrate their seventh birthdays on 10 December, are not alone.

"We have since set up a small classroom," he explained. "They are not alone, since four of their friends, two boys and two girls, have joined them there, with the same teachers as if they were in their school."

Albert said his children were also homeschooled at the palace during the height of the pandemic last year.

Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella are currently enrolled at the private L'Institution François d’Assise-Nicolas Barré school in Monaco.

Princess Gabriella and Prince Jacques dislayed a heartfelt sign

Last month, Prince Albert confirmed that his wife, Princess Charlene, was receiving treatment in a facility "outside of Monaco".

Charlene recently returned to Monaco after being grounded in South Africa for six months with an ear-nose-throat (ENT) infection.

Albert told PEOPLE magazine that he and the children plan to visit Charlene, saying: "We'll visit her there. I can't give you any kind of time frame on that. Not in the next few days, certainly but whenever we get the medical go-ahead."

He added: "You know these kind of treatments, these rest periods, are usually several weeks. I cannot give you any set period at this time, we will see."

On Monaco's National Day on 19 November, Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella held up signs on the palace balcony, which said: "We miss you mommy."

