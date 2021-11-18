Princess Charlene is not staying in Monaco - Prince Albert reveals The royal, 43, returned to the Principality on 8 November

Princess Charlene is recovering from fatigue in a secret location outside of Monaco, it has been confirmed.

Speaking to Monaco-Matin, her husband Prince Albert said: "She is better, but she still needs rest and peace. She is not in the Principality, but we will be able to visit it very soon."

The 63-year-old royal added: "I cannot say more for discretion. There is fatigue, not just physical, that can only be treated with a period of rest and follow-up."

WATCH: Princess Charlene and Prince Albert share highlights from their relationship

Charlene's move comes less than two weeks after her return to Monaco to be reunited with Albert and their six-year-old twins, Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella. The royal, 43, spent six months grounded in South Africa due to an ear-nose-throat (ENT) infection, during which time she underwent operations.

The Palais Princier released a statement on Tuesday to confirm that Princess Charlene would not be joining her family for Monaco's National Day celebrations on Friday 19 November.

It said: "Their Serene Highnesses have both decided that a period of calm and rest is necessary to ensure the very best recovery for Princess Charlene's health.

"Having battled with poor health over the past few months, the Princess is currently convalescing and will continue to do so for the coming weeks, allowing her time to recover from a state of profound general fatigue. In order to protect the comfort and privacy essential to her recovery, the Princess' location will remain strictly confidential."

Charlene will not join her family for Monaco's National Day on Friday

It continued: "Due to this situation, the Princely couple regrets to announce that Princess Charlene will be unable to attend this year's Fête Nationale (National Day) celebrations, alongside her family and the people of Monaco. As soon as her health permits, the Princess looks forward to once again carrying out her Princely duties and spending time with the Monegasques.

"During this temporary period of rest, the Princely couple kindly requests that their privacy and family environment are well respected. Information on the Princess' health will be communicated in due course, ahead of the Christmas holidays."

There had been reports that Charlene may move into a two-bedroom above an old chocolate factory instead of the Prince's Palace. However, the princess' sister-in-law, Chantell Wittstock, refuted these claims.

