How long is Princess Charlene expected to stay at treatment facility? The royal was grounded in South Africa for six months

Princess Charlene is receiving treatment in a facility "outside of Monaco," her husband, Prince Albert, confirmed last week.

The royal, 43, recently returned to Monaco after being grounded in South Africa for six months with an ear-nose-throat (ENT) infection, but how long is Charlene expected to stay at the treatment facility?

Albert, 63, told PEOPLE magazine that he and the couple's six-year-old twins, Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella, plan to visit Charlene, saying: "We'll visit her there. I can't give you any kind of time frame on that. Not in the next few days, certainly but whenever we get the medical go-ahead."

He added: "You know these kind of treatments, these rest periods, are usually several weeks. I cannot give you any set period at this time, we will see."

On Wednesday, Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella honoured their mother as they joined their father at a public engagement.

Albert and the children marked the centenary of the Soroptimist International, an organisation that aims to improve the lives of women and girls across the world. The royal twins planted a South African tree during the ceremony, a nod to Charlene's home country.

The planting of the tree came shortly after the young royals held up signs saying: "We miss you mommy," during Monaco's National Day.

Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella planted a tree in honour of their mum

Speaking to PEOPLE magazine, Albert revealed that a family-style intervention took place with Charlene following his trip to Dubai last week. He explained: "I sat her down with her brothers and a sister-in-law.

"She had already made her decision, and we only wanted her to confirm it in front of us. She wanted this. She already knew the best thing to do was to go and have a rest and have a real medically-framed treatment. And not in Monaco. For privacy reasons, it would have to be someplace outside of Monaco."

He also dismissed further speculation about Charlene's health, telling the magazine: "Because I know there are rumours out there, let me say: This is not COVID. And it's not cancer-related. It's not a personal relationship issue. And if you want to discuss another speculation, it isn't related to plastic surgery or facial work at all."

