Princess Charlene's children honour her with sweet gesture as she continues recovery

Princess Charlene's children, Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella, have honoured their mum in the sweetest way possible as she continues to recover from her recent health battle.

On Wednesday, the royal children were accompanied by their father, Prince Albert, to mark the centenary of the Soroptimist International, an organisation that aims to improve the lives of women and girls across the world. The royal twins planted a South African tree during the ceremony, a nod to their mother's home country.

There was a further incredibly sweet moment during the proceedings as Jacques sweetly wrapped his arm around his twin sister.

The planting of the tree came shortly after the young royals held up signs saying: "We miss you mommy," during Monaco's National Day.

Princess Charlene has been continuing with her recovery following an ENT infection that she picked up during a visit to South Africa.

Her husband confirmed that his wife is receiving treatment in a facility "outside of Monaco".

The royal children took part in a special ceremony

Speaking to PEOPLE magazine, he revealed that a family-style intervention took place with Charlene following his trip to Dubai last week. He explained: "I sat her down with her brothers and a sister-in-law.

"She had already made her decision, and we only wanted her to confirm it in front of us. She wanted this. She already knew the best thing to do was to go and have a rest and have a real medically-framed treatment. And not in Monaco. For privacy reasons, it would have to be someplace outside of Monaco."

Princess Charlene has been suffering from health difficulties

He also dismissed further speculation about Charlene's health, telling the magazine: "Because I know there are rumours out there, let me say: This is not COVID. And it's not cancer-related. It's not a personal relationship issue. And if you want to discuss another speculation, it isn't related to plastic surgery or facial work at all."

He also said that he and the couple's children planned to visit Charlene but that he couldn't give "any kind of time frame on that".

Asked about how he's faring, Albert added: "This is usually the busiest time of year. I don't have time to be going around with a too-sad face. I'm okay. Of course I'm saddened by the situation, but I know she's in a good place now. That she'll recover and that this is the best place for her."

