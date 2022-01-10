Prince George learning impressive new skill at school

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's eldest children, Prince George and Princess Charlotte, both attend Thomas's Battersea School in south west London.

The royal siblings began a new school year last September and are now in Year 4 and Year 2 respectively – and it looks as though the eight-year-old Prince is learning new language skills as part of his curriculum.

READ: Kate Middleton danced during 40th birthday photoshoot - photographer reveals

Loading the player...

WATCH: Prince George's cutest moments

Thomas's website states: "In the Lower School, pupils have Language and Culture lessons, in which they encounter a range of different languages. Older pupils receive specific language lessons focusing on French and/or Spanish as well as Classics."

And it seems that the royals got a head start from a young age as proud mum Kate previously revealed during an engagement at a farm in Gloucestershire in 2017 that she was trying to teach Charlotte Spanish and said that George can count up to ten in Spanish already.

George, Charlotte, six, and their younger brother, Prince Louis, three, also have their nanny, Maria Teresa Turrion Borrallo, who is from Spain and has no doubt helped the children with their language skills.

MORE: Why Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis won't go to school on their birthdays

REVEALED: What Prince George and Princess Charlotte are known as at school

Charlotte joined her big brother George at Thomas's Battersea in 2019

Louis started at Willcocks Nursery School last April, following in his sister Charlotte's footsteps. He is expected to join his older siblings at Thomas's in September after his fourth birthday.

The royal family are quite the linguists, with the Queen able to speak French, having been taught the language from a young age. Meanwhile, the Prince of Wales has spoken a number of languages publicly, including French, German and Welsh. The Duke of Cambridge also impressed his guests when he spoke Swahili during an engagement at Kensington Palace in 2019.

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royal and lifestyle news delivered directly to your inbox.