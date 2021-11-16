George, Charlotte and Louis to miss special outing with Prince William and Kate Middleton The Cambridges have a glamorous date night this week

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are hands-on parents to Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, but their royal duties can mean that their children miss out on some fun outings.

Prince William and Kate are due to attend the Royal Variety Performance at the Royal Albert Hall on Thursday 18 November, but sadly George, Charlotte and Louis won't be joining.

When the couple last enjoyed the show in 2019, it was clear that the children weren't far from their minds.

READ: Prince William and Kate Middleton's incredible love story in 25 sweet photos

Loading the player...

WATCH: William and Kate attend the Royal Variety Performance 2019

While chatting to singer Petula Clark, Kate revealed what her children had thought about their parents leaving them for the evening. She said they had been really excited about where she and William were going - particularly the dancing and singing - and asked if they could come but she had to tell them "not on a school night!"

George, eight, and Charlotte, six, are currently pupils at Thomas's Battersea School in south west London, while Louis, three, started at Willcocks Nursery School in Kensington in April.

While the royal siblings missed out on that occasion, the Duke and Duchess enjoyed a special day out with their children to watch Pantoland at the London Palladium in December 2020 during the school holidays.

MORE: How Kate Middleton and Prince William pulled off epic romantic shoot - royal photographer reveals all

MORE: Why Kate Middleton did not take the Queen's place on Remembrance Sunday

William and Kate the 2019 Royal Variety Performance

This year's star-studded Royal Variety Performance will be hosted by Alan Carr and will include performances from Ed Sheeran, Sir Rod Stewart, the cast of Matilda The Musical, Anne Marie, Years and Years, the cast of Cirque du Soleil, James Blunt, the cast of Moulin Rouge The Musical and Germany's The Messoudi Brothers.

Prince William and Kate will also enjoy seeing music from Gregory Porter and Elvis Costello, as well as a special collaboration by actress Keala Settle and the Some Voices choir.

The Cambridges will meet a number of performers on the night as well as Royal Variety Charity and ITV executives before and after the show.

The event is in aid of the Royal Variety Charity, of which the Queen is patron. The money raised from the show helps hundreds of entertainers throughout the UK, who need help and assistance as a result of old age, ill-health, or hard times. This year sees the centenary of the reigning monarch being patron, commencing with King George V in 1921.

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royal and lifestyle news delivered directly to your inbox.