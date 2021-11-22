Did Prince George take part in this fun Christmas tradition? The royal family have shared their go-to recipe

The royal family's official Instagram account shared a recipe from its chefs for a traditional Christmas pudding to mark Stir-up Sunday. And at HELLO! HQ we're wondering if the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's son, Prince George, eight, got involved this year?

Stir-up Sunday is traditionally the day when home cooks 'stir up' their Christmas pudding mixture on the Sunday before the Advent season - and the countdown to Christmas - begins.

In 2019, four generations of the royal family – the Queen, the Prince of Wales, Prince William and Prince George – were pictured as they mixed Christmas puddings at Buckingham Palace.

Last year the Christmas puddings, which also contained commemorative sixpences, were distributed to those supported by the Royal British Legion.

Prince George's enthusiastic stirring provoked giggles from his family members as well as royal watchers alike, and we wonder if the future king has followed the tradition again this year, alongside his younger siblings, Princess Charlotte, six, and three-year-old Prince Louis.

The Cambridges love to do some home baking

The Cambridges are no strangers to a bit of home baking, having made some beautifully decorated poppy cupcakes to mark Remembrance Day in 2020, which were then delivered to a local RBL care home in Norfolk.

And earlier this year, George, Charlotte and Louis also baked an incredible Victoria's Sponge cake to celebrate Mother's Day.

The Duchess of Cambridge previously opened up about a sweet tradition for her children's birthdays.

"I love making the cake," Kate told TV cook Mary Berry in 2019. "It's become a bit of a tradition that I stay up 'til midnight with ridiculous amounts of cake mix and icing and I make far too much. But I love it."

