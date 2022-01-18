Princess Ingrid Alexandra pictured in chic office ahead of 18th birthday The Norwegian royal marks her milestone on 21 January

New photos of Princess Ingrid Alexandra have been shared by Norway's palace ahead of the royal's 18th birthday on Friday.

The images show the princess wearing a smart black trouser suit with a white blouse and statement earrings, as she poses for the portraits on a cream-coloured sofa with patterned cushions in her new office at the Royal Palace in Oslo.

The Norwegian royal court said in a press release: "In time, she will receive more official assignments for the Royal House, but the princess will concentrate on her education in the coming years."

She is currently studying at Elvebakken Upper Secondary School in Oslo.

The future queen will mark her milestone birthday on Friday 21 January. Born in 2004, she is the eldest child of Crown Prince Haakon and Crown Princess Mette-Marit, and is currently second-in-line to the throne behind her father. The couple also have a 16-year-old son, Prince Sverre Magnus.

While a planned gala dinner and government event to mark Princess Ingrid Alexandra's 18th birthday has been pushed back to a later date due to the pandemic, she will visit the Norwegian Parliament on Friday.

Princess Ingrid Alexandra turns 18 on Friday

In 2018, the then 14-year-old royal met the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge during their tour of Sweden and Norway.

Princess Ingrid Alexandra joined Queen Sonja and her parents to show Prince William and Kate around a sculpture park named in her honour.

The Duchess of Cambridge is among the royals to celebrate a milestone birthday this year, having turned 40 on 9 January. Her husband, Prince William, will also mark his 40th birthday on 21 June.

Meanwhile, Crown Princess Mary of Denmark turns 50 next month, as does Queen Letizia of Spain in September.

Celebrations will also be in order for the Duchess of Cornwall, who turns 75 in July.

