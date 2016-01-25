Princess Ingrid of Norway turns 12: See her new official portraits

To celebrate Princess Ingrid Alexandra turning 12, the royal court of Norway has released three new portraits of the young girl. In two of the pictures, Ingrid is photographed by herself, while in another she poses alongside her proud parents, Crown Prince Haakon and Crown Princess Mette-Marit.

Despite the formality of the photos, Ingrid looked relaxed and completely at ease, smiling for royal photographer Jørgen Gomnæs – the same artist behind the royal family's official portraits of 2016.

Dressed in a white frock and accessorizing with a heart-shaped diamond necklace, Ingrid, who is second-in-line to the Norwegian throne, was picture perfect.

Princess Ingrid is second-in-line to the Norwegian throne Photo: Jørgen Gomnæs/The Royal Court

The birthday girl, who turned 12 on Thursday January 21, was accompanied by her parents in another photo. For this, Ingrid wore a summery floral dress with a navy cardigan, while her doting mom Crown Princess Mette-Marit placed an affectionate hand on her daughter's shoulder.

Ingrid will one day be queen of Norway, making her the second female monarch to rule the country. In 1990, the Constitution of Norway was altered so that the crown would pass to the eldest child regardless of gender, in this case Ingrid, but keep the current Crown Prince, her father Haakon, ahead of his elder sister Princess Martha Louise.

The 12-year-old is the oldest child of Crown Prince Haakon and Crown Princess Mette-Marit Photo: Jørgen Gomnæs/The Royal Court

Ingrid has a younger brother Prince Sverre, who turned 10 last month, and an older half-brother Marius, who is Mette-Marit's son from a previous relationship before she married Haakon.

To reflect her position in the royal family, the court also released a new photo of the three generations earlier this month. Ingrid, her father Haakon and her grandfather King Harald V all posed in one picture.

The law was changed in 1990 to introduce absolute primogeniture Photo: Jørgen Gomnæs/The Royal Court

The princess, who attends the private English-language Oslo International School, has already carried out several official engagements.

Her most notable appearances are on Norwegian Constitution Day on May 17, when Ingrid joins other members of the royal family on the palace balcony, to greet the annual children's parade. The young royal has also attended the traditional ski jumping tournament at Holmenkollen in Oslo.