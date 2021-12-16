Princess Ingrid Alexandra of Norway's 18th birthday celebrations postponed The royal is second-in-line to the throne

Celebrations for Princess Ingrid Alexandra's 18th birthday in January have been postponed due to the pandemic and rising COVID-19 cases.

Norway's royal court issued a statement on Thursday saying that a planned gala dinner and a government event will be pushed back to a later date amid the health crisis.

The future queen will mark her milestone birthday on Friday 21 January. Born in 2004, she is the eldest child of Crown Prince Haakon and Crown Princess Mette-Marit, and is currently second-in-line to the throne behind her father. The couple also have a 16-year-old son, Prince Sverre Magnus.

Last weekend, Princess Ingrid Alexandra visited the Royal Norwegian Air Force base in Bodø and flew in the back of one of the Air Force's F-16 fighter jets during her engagement.

She is currently studying at Elvebakken Upper Secondary School in Oslo.

In 2018, the then 14-year-old royal met the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge during their tour of Sweden and Norway.

Princess Ingrid Alexandra joined Queen Sonja and her parents to show Prince William and Kate around a sculpture park named in her honour.

Princess Ingrid Alexandra with the Cambridges in 2018

Meanwhile, on Wednesday it was confirmed that Crown Prince Haakon is currently isolating for the next few days after coming into close contact with a person who has tested positive for COVID-19. The palace said that the crown prince has no symptoms.

Crown Princess Mary of Denmark is also currently in isolation at her Copenhagen home after testing positive for the virus, the palace confirmed in a statement on Wednesday.

And the Queen has cancelled her pre-Christmas family lunch at Windsor Castle next month, due to rising COVID-19 cases in the UK.

