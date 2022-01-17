Queen Margrethe reunited with her grandchildren for milestone celebration The Danish queen has eight grandchildren

Queen Margrethe was joined by her children and grandchildren as she officially celebrated the 50th year of her reign on Friday.

In a photograph shared by the Danish royal court on Instagram, the monarch, 81, was pictured with Crown Prince Frederik and Crown Princess Mary, and their four children, Prince Christian, 16, Princess Isabella, 14, and 11-year-old twins Prince Vincent and Princess Josephine.

Joining them for the private dinner at Christian VII's Palace at Amalienborg was also Prince Joachim and Princess Marie, along with their children, Prince Henrik, 12, and Princess Athena, nine, as well as Joachim's sons from his first marriage, Prince Nikolai, 22, and Prince Felix, 19.

Queen Margrethe's younger sister, Princess Benedikte, 77, also joined the royal party for the formal dinner.

The Danish royals were dressed in evening gowns and tuxedos, with Princess Marie looking glamorous in a black Elie Saab gown. Crown Princess Mary chose a deep mauve number, while Queen Margrethe was front and centre in a purple satin and lace gown, accessorising with a string of pearls.

On Friday morning, the monarch was joined by her sons and their wives as they participated in the Danish Parliament's celebration for Queen Margrethe's Golden Jubilee.

Queen Margrethe has reigned for 50 years

Queen Margrethe ascended the throne on 14 January 1972 following the death of her father, King Frederick IX, becoming the first female Danish sovereign under the new Act of Succession.

Plans to mark the 50th year of her reign have been scaled back because of the pandemic, but bigger celebrations are planned for September 2022.

