Carole Middleton's company reshares childhood photo of daughter Kate after error Happy Birthday to the Duchess of Cambridge's mother!

The Duchess of Cambridge's mother, Carole Middleton, turned 67 on Monday and her business shared a touching family photo to mark the occasion.

Party Pieces' Instagram account posted a sweet throwback of the businesswoman with her three children, Kate, Pippa and James Middleton.

The black and white snap from 1989 shows Carole beaming at the camera with party bags and accessories laid out on a table in front of her. Eldest daughter and future royal Kate, then aged seven, is pictured wearing a jumper, a collared shirt and a paper hat as she blows a party horn next to her mother.

Middle child Pippa, then five, can also be seen with a party horn, raising her hands in the air behind Carole, while brother James, then two, looks sweet wearing a polka dot hat.

The Instagram caption read: "Happiest of Birthdays to the party planner extraordinaire! We hope you have the most magical day."

Party Pieces' Instagram birthday tribute to Carole

The photograph was originally shared on Party Pieces website in 2017 when Carole marked the 30th anniversary of her business, which started in the family's garden shed.

The Middletons attended Kate's Christmas concert in December

Going from strength to strength, the Middletons moved the business from a small start-up unit to a warehouse at Child's Court Farm in Reading, where it has been based ever since 1995.

The company uploaded the sweet birthday tribute to Carole a day early on Sunday, seemingly by mistake, and the post was swiftly deleted.

It comes after the Duchess of Cambridge celebrated her 40th birthday on 9 January, with Kensington Palace sharing three stunning new portraits of Kate to mark the milestone occasion.

