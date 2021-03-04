Carole Middleton reveals fun activities with daughters Kate and Pippa's children Carole described herself as a 'hands on' grandmother

Carole Middleton might be an incredibly successful businesswoman – but her proudest role is that of grandmother.

The 66-year-old is a grandparent to four children through her daughters, the Duchess of Cambridge and Pippa Middleton: Prince George, seven, Princess Charlotte, five, Prince Louis, two, Arthur Matthews, also two. (Pippa is currently pregnant with her second child).

And in a revealing new interview in Good Housekeeping, she spoke about their precious family time together.

Describing herself as "hands-on", Carole shared: "I want to run down the hills, climb the trees and go through the tunnel at the playground. As long as I am able to, that's what I'll be doing. I cook with them, I muck around dancing, we go on bike rides."

In the interview, Carole also spoke about her company, Party Pieces, and her strong work ethic, admitting: "I'm not someone to sit on the sofa for a long time. I have a lot of energy and enjoy my work. I grew up watching my parents, who both worked extremely hard.

"My father was a builder, and my mother worked part-time in a jewellery shop and later, would go to work in a factory. I remember them working hard to make ends meet and give us a lifestyle."

Asked what a typical day at her company entails, Carole replied: "The business has a CEO now, so I have the luxury of being able to focus on new ideas and how to grow, which is always an enjoyable challenge.

"We're currently working on the very first range of Party Pieces own-brand tableware for children's parties, and that is a real passion project. I'm still hands-on and love going to our warehouse and seeing where the orders are going.

"I have a wonderful team of people, some of whom have stayed with me since the early days."

Carole has previously credited her three children with contributing to the success of Party Pieces, which she founded in 1987 while pregnant with her youngest, James Middleton.

She explained: "Catherine started the First Birthday brand – she chose the products and looked after all the imagery and the catalogue production. Pippa set up the blog, as we didn't have one. James came up with the idea of personalised cakes and got them off the ground for us," she said.

"Because they all grew up with me working, Party Pieces has been very much part of our lives and what we talked about. I still ask their advice and say 'What do you think of this?'"

