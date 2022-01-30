The Duchess of Cambridge's mother, Carole Middleton, is set to celebrate her 67th birthday on 31 January.

Carole's company Party Pieces released a heartwarming statement on Instagram to mark her special day - but it was published a day early by mistake. In a now-deleted post, the company shared a black and white photo of Carole beaming at the camera, surrounded by children in party hats - which appeared to be a young Kate, Pippa and James Middleton.

The post read: "Happiest of Birthdays to the party planner extraordinaire! We hope you have the most magical day."

Kate's mother will no doubt be spoiled by her husband Michael and their family as she marks her 67th birthday on Monday. Last year, the businesswoman spoke about how she planned to celebrate her special day during England's third lockdown.

Duchess Kate's mother turns 67 on 31 January

In an Instagram post for her company Party Pieces at the time, she wrote: "If, like me, your birthday falls during the cold, dark days of winter, your loved ones can still make the day full of surprises.

"Our customers have been transforming their surroundings with our sparkly backdrops and bright balloons for small ‘at-home’ parties for their household.

"While party trends might change, one thing has always stayed the same: celebrating is our way of making a fuss of the people we love."

Carole founded her party planning business in 1987

Celebrations are clearly important to Duchess Kate's mother, who founded her party planning company back in 1987.

The website reads: "We curate the most attractive, best value party decorations, games and tableware, and if you’re celebrating at a distance, we can deliver personalised cakes, balloons and banners to your loved one’s doorstep.

"We know how much love and care you put into your planning, and our party expertise will help you turn a milestone into a memory".

