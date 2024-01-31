10 times Princess Kate and Carole Middleton proved they are mother-daughter goals

The Princess of Wales's mother, Carole Middleton, celebrates a special occasion this week, as she turns 69 on Wednesday 31 January.

Sadly, Kate is unlikely to attend any large family gatherings this year as she is currently recovering from abdominal surgery following a two-week hospital stay.

But it's understood that both Carole and her husband, Michael, have been supporting their daughter Kate and Prince William and their children during this time.

"The Middletons are a really close family and Carole is a very hands-on grandmother, and I'm sure she will be at the helm. She often picks the kids up," Ingrid Seward, editor in chief of Majesty magazine, previously told HELLO!.

Kate is close to her parents and her younger siblings, Pippa Matthews and James Middleton.

Speaking on Giovanna Fletcher's podcast, Happy Mum, Happy Baby, in 2020, the Princess said: "I had a very happy childhood. It was great fun, I'm very lucky, I've come from a very strong family - my parents were hugely dedicated to us, my siblings. I really appreciate now as a parent how much they sacrificed for us.

"They would come to every sports match - I was very keen on sport - they came to every sports match, they'd be the ones on the side-line shouting, and we'd always have our family holidays together."

WATCH: Kate blows kiss to her parents at Wimbledon 2022

Carole and Michael are grandparents to William and Kate's three children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, as well as Pippa and James Matthews' little ones, Arthur, Grace and Rose.

They welcomed their seventh grandchild when James Middleton and Alizee Thevenet had baby Inigo last year.

As Carole celebrates her birthday, take a look at some of her sweetest mother-daughter moments with Kate over the years…

New Year's church service 2020 © Getty Carole and Michael joined William, Kate and their friends at a church service on the Sandringham estate in January 2020. Their outing took place just days before Kate's 38th birthday.

Christmas concert 2021 © Alamy Mum Carole showed her support for her daughter as she and husband Michael, and their two youngest children, Pippa and James, attended Kate's Christmas carol concert at Westminster Abbey in December 2021. Photographers captured this moment of the then Duchess looking over at her family as they proudly watched. The Middletons were also among the guests at the carol concert last year and in 2022.

King's Cup Regatta 2019 © Getty Carole was on hand to look after George, Charlotte and Louis as William and Kate took part in a sailing competition on the Isle of Wight. The Princess and her daughter were spotted making funny faces at Kate's father Michael in the crowd, as an amused Carole looked on.

© Getty Mother and daughter looked lovely as they attended Royal Ascot together in June 2017. Kate wore a white lace dress by Alexander McQueen, while Carole looked chic in a dove blue outfit by Goat with a matching hat.



Christmas Day 2016 © Getty William and Kate joined the Middletons in Bucklebury for Christmas, attending the church service with their two eldest children, Prince George and Princess Charlotte. Carole beamed proudly as her toddling granddaughter made her way down the steps, holding her mum's hand and a candy cane.



Royal wedding 2011 © Getty Carole and Michael proudly joined the royals on the balcony of Buckingham Palace after William and Kate's wedding at Westminster Abbey in April 2011.



Eve of the royal wedding 2011 © Getty The royal bride-to-be stayed at the luxury Goring Hotel the night before her wedding. Kate, Carole and Pippa smiled and waved at the huge crowd that had gathered to greet them, as they made their way inside.



Carole Middleton's birthday 2008 © Ikon Pictures/Shutterstock The mother-daughter duo looked so chic after the Middleton family celebrated Carole's 53rd birthday at a restaurant in London in 2008. Kate wore a camel jacket by Joseph, which she later wore when she was pregnant with Prince George.

Prince William's passing-out parade 2006 © Getty Kate and her parents attended the Sovereign's Parade at Sandhurst Military Academy to watch William's passing-out parade in 2006.