Prince Charles and Camilla share unexpected photo with royal well wishers

Prince Charles and the Duchess of Cornwall have thanked royal fans for their Christmas well wishes by sending them a sweet picture of themselves in Egypt.

The photo, taken during their tour in November, shows the couple posing together and smiling at the camera whilst standing in front of Egypt's Great Pyramids. Charles and Camilla visited one of the wonders of the ancient world at sunset, when the picture was taken, and it was their first time doing it together.

Their choice of photo is very different from their official Christmas card, which was released back in December.

The lovely image, which was taken by royal photographer Sam Hussein, showed Prince Charles sweetly helping his wife Camilla with her facemask at last year's Royal Ascot.

The couple shared this stunning picture with royal fans who sent them cards over Christmas

The couple's latest thank you note to royal well wishers comes just days after the Queen outlined her wishes for her daughter-in-law to be known as Queen Consort in future.

On Tuesday, Camilla, 74, was back to royal duties and visited Roundhill Primary School in Bath in her role as patron of St John's Foundation, a local charity committed to changing lives for good.

The Duchess, who is passionate about encouraging a love of reading and writing from an early age, joined three-year-olds in a Language for Life class in the Sunbeams early years room, and ten-year-olds from the Eco Team for a tree planting for the Queen's Green Canopy.

The couple visited Egypt in November

She also chatted to youngsters making fruit smoothies, visited a reading group and dropped in on Laurel Class during maths.

To mark the occasion, she planted a silver birch tree for the Queen's Green Canopy and unveiled a plaque commemorating the day.

"Before I go, can I say thank you to you all for asking me to come to your lovely school. It's a real treat to come here and it's always a pleasure to come back to Bath, which is my home city," she said.