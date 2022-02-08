Prince Charles and Duchess Camilla to move into the Queen's rarely-visited home – report Prince Charles and Duchess Camilla could move out of Clarence House

Following Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth's Platinum Jubilee message endorsing her daughter-in-law the Duchess of Cornwall as the future Queen Camilla, thoughts have turned to what will happen when Prince Charles takes the throne.

One major thing that could change is his living arrangements. While he now primarily stays at Clarence House in London with Duchess Camilla, and occasionally visits his country home Highgrove House, it has been reported that the couple could be set to make Buckingham Palace their primary base, according to the MailOnline.

Buckingham Palace was the main residence of the monarch until the coronavirus pandemic when she and her late husband the Duke of Edinburgh chose to stay at Windsor Castle. Previously, the royals only visited Windsor for occasions such as Easter and Royal Ascot.

Following Prince Philip's sad passing in 2021, the Queen has continued to spend most of her time at the 900-year-old property, which is the largest occupied castle in the world with around 1,000 rooms and 484,000 square feet of space.

Prince Charles and Duchess Camilla could move to Buckingham Palace

However, Buckingham Palace has long been considered a symbol of the British monarchy, dating back to Queen Victoria who made it her official London residence in 1837. It boasts 775 rooms, a private cinema, chapel and even its own Post Office, offering plenty of amenities for Charles and Camilla should they choose to move. It is thought it will become a working and entertaining hub that remains open to the public.

The couple's primary residence is Clarence House

The Queen's Platinum Jubilee message on Sunday 6 February read: "I would like to express my thanks to you all for your support. I remain eternally grateful for, and humbled by, the loyalty and affection that you continue to give me.

"And when, in the fullness of time, my son Charles becomes King, I know you will give him and his wife Camilla the same support that you have given me; and it is my sincere wish that, when that time comes, Camilla will be known as Queen Consort as she continues her own loyal service."

