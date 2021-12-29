Prince Charles and the Duchess of Cornwall's New Year's plans revealed The royals spent Christmas with the Queen

Prince Charles and the Duchess of Cornwall spent Christmas with the Queen at Windsor Castle but have different plans for New Year's Eve, it was revealed on Wednesday.

As the Daily Mail reports, the couple were photographed driving out of Aberdeen airport, seemingly headed towards their Scottish residence, Birkhall.

The heir to the throne could be seen driving in the photos, with his wife next to him while an aid travelled in the back seat.

The royals reportedly flew via private plane from RAF Northolt in west London, and they are expected to remain in Scotland over the New Year although given current coronavirus advice, it is likely that their celebration will be low-key.

WATCH: Duchess Camilla and Prince Charles' Christmas decorations revealed

While the couple spent Christmas Day with the Queen and other close family members, including Prince Edward and the Countess of Wessex, they also decorated their English home, Clarence House, for the occasion.

A few days before the big day, they even shared a glimpse of the stunning decorations, via a heartfelt video posted to the couple's social media accounts.

The royals spent Christmas with the Queen at Windsor

In the clip, they encouraged everyone to think of elderly friends and family members over Christmas.

Charles, 73, and Camilla, 74, posed in front of a beautifully decorated Christmas tree in Clarence House's entrance hall.

Red and gold decorations adorned the tree, which was topped with a fairy. The sweet caption read: "This Christmas, The Prince of Wales and The Duchess of Cornwall encourage you to remember your older friends and relatives over the festive season.

The couple pictured before the pandemic

"Did you know almost 1.5 million older people feel more lonely at Christmas than any other time of year? @age_uk and The Silver Line’s #BrighterChristmas campaign supports those who may be lonely this year.

"The Prince is Patron of Age UK, a charity that supports older people throughout the UK, and The Duchess is Patron of The Silver Line, which provides a 24 hour helpline for older people to call for information, support or just a friendly chat."

