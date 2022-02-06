Prince Charles pays heartfelt tribute to the Queen on Platinum Jubilee – and thanks 'darling wife' Duchess Camilla The Prince of Wales congratulated the Queen on what is a historic day

The Prince of Wales has released a personal message to the Queen on her Platinum Jubilee on Sunday 6 February.

The royal paid tribute to his mother, along with his wife the Duchess of Cornwall, who he said has been a "steadfast support".

He began: "On this historic day, my wife and I join you all in congratulating Her Majesty The Queen on the remarkable achievement of serving this nation, the Realms and Commonwealth for seventy years.

"The Queen's devotion to the welfare of all her people inspires still greater admiration with each passing year."

VIDEO: The Queen's jubilees throughout the years

The message continued: "We are deeply conscious of the honour represented by my mother’s wish. As we have sought together to serve and support Her Majesty and the people of our communities, my darling wife has been my own steadfast support throughout."

Charles ended the message by saying: "The year of this unprecedented Platinum Jubilee brings an opportunity for us all to come together in celebrating the service of The Queen, by whose example we will continue to be led in the years to come."

The Prince of Wales paid tribute to the Queen on her Platinum Jubilee

On Saturday, the Queen paid a touching gesture to Camilla, by using her Platinum Jubilee message to the nation to back the Duchess as Queen Camilla, shaping the future of the monarchy on her historic milestone.

The 95-year-old said in a written message: "I would like to express my thanks to you all for your support. I remain eternally grateful for, and humbled by, the loyalty and affection that you continue to give me.

Prince Charles also paid tribute to his wife The Duchess of Cornwall

"And when, in the fullness of time, my son Charles becomes King, I know you will give him and his wife Camilla the same support that you have given me; and it is my sincere wish that, when that time comes, Camilla will be known as Queen Consort as she continues her own loyal service."

Charles and Camilla were "touched and honoured" by the Queen’s gesture, Clarence House said.

