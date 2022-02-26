Sarah Ferguson inundated with fan support after candid online video The Duchess of York took to Instagram

Prince Andrew's ex-wife Sarah Ferguson, 62, was inundated with messages of support and praise on Friday when she shared a video on Instagram on a topic that's close to her heart.

GALLERY: Prince Andrew inherited £30m megamansion that he shares with ex-wife Sarah Ferguson - inside

The Duchess of York shared an instalment of her Historical Romance Book Club with Mills & Boon where she recommended the book, The Captain's Impossible Match by Laura Martin. Sarah had nothing but praise for the "incredible" story written by doctor and author Laura which she implored fans to go out and buy from WH Smith, Amazon and the Mills & Boon website.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Sarah Ferguson speaks out about the Queen - and has touching words for her

The Duchess' 358,000 followers rushed to the comments to welcome her back to Instagram and share their support. "So great to see you on IG, Duchess!!!" penned one and: "So happy to have you back on the gram! We missed your happy happy happy." A third wrote: "Aw looking great, love you Sarah."

Sarah Ferguson's new video was met with so much love

In recent months, the Duchess has been notably absent from social media only returning in 2022 on 11 February for a post about her own book, Her Heart For A Compass.

The royal shared an animated video of the front cover of her first novel, writing: "I'm delighted and proud to announce that my Sunday Times bestselling historical romance novel, #HerHeartForACompass, will be published in paperback around the world on 12 May 2022."

READ: 11 royal couples who have divorced

MORE: Inside Princess Eugenie's unique bond with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle

The Duchess is taking a break from her YouTube videos

Sarah's usually regularly updated YouTube channel has remained dormant since 2021, with no new cheerful reading videos for her Fergie and Friends following.

The Duchess made her first public outing since Prince Andrew's settlement last week when she attended Joan Collins' 88th birthday and 20th wedding celebrations at Claridge's Hotel in London.

Sarah stepped out for a special occasion

Princess Beatrice and Eugenie's mother looked glamorous in a black gown with sheer sleeves and a sparkly belt, and hopefully, it was a chance for the Duchess to let her hair down.

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity and royal news delivered directly to your inbox.