Sarah Ferguson makes important announcement following ski break with Beatrice and Eugenie The Duchess of York and her daughters enjoyed a holiday in Verbier

Sarah, Duchess of York is taking a break from her popular YouTube series, Storytime with Fergie and Friends, it has been confirmed.

An Instagram Stories message for her nearly 12,000 followers on the channel's official account posted on Sunday night read: "Storytime with Fergie and Friends will be taking a further break. We will update you soon on a return date."

The Duchess, 62, enjoyed a Christmas and New Year holiday with her daughters, Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie, who both welcomed their first children, Sienna and August respectively, last year.

READ: Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi shares stunning photo from family ski break with Princess Beatrice

Loading the player...

WATCH: Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank's love story

Sarah and the Princesses were joined by Beatrice and Eugenie's husbands, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi and Jack Brooksbank, as they travelled to the Swiss resort of Verbier for a ski break.

The announcement shared by the Duchess' YouTube channel

The Yorks have been enjoying winter holidays in Verbier ever since the Princesses were little, although it has been reported that Sarah and her former husband, Prince Andrew, have put their luxury abode, Chalet Helora, on the market for £18.6m, six years after buying it. The property is said to boast fantastic views over the Bagnes valley.

MORE: How royal sisters Beatrice and Eugenie are raising their babies differently

MORE: Princess Eugenie surprises with trendy off-duty look in trainers and oversized coat - and we want it

The Duchess enjoyed a winter holiday with daughters, Beatrice and Eugenie

The Duchess first visited Verbier, in the canton of Valais, when she was 16 but started skiing at the age of three. She also briefly worked as a chalet girl before joining the royal family.

"Since that first visit, I have regularly returned for holidays to Verbier," Sarah previously told Swiss newspaper Le Nouvelliste. "My family has followed me over the years. We feel free and happy, we feel at home. Anyway, I call it 'my home'."

The Duchess launched her Storytime With Fergie And Friends YouTube channel at the start of the first lockdown in 2020. The project sees her reading a traditional children's story daily, as well as sharing arts and crafts ideas and fun recipes.

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royal and lifestyle news delivered directly to your inbox.