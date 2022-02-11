Sarah Ferguson returns to Instagram to share news after grandson's first birthday August Brooksbank celebrated a milestone on 9 February

Sarah, Duchess of York returned to Instagram on Friday to share a special announcement.

The 62-year-old shared an animated video of the front cover of her first novel, writing: "I'm delighted and proud to announce that my Sunday Times bestselling historical romance novel, #HerHeartForACompass, will be published in paperback around the world on 12 May 2022.

"It is a sweeping historical romance about love, longing and daring to follow your heart against all odds. If you haven’t had a chance to read Lady Margaret’s tale yet, now is the perfect opportunity! The paperback edition is available to pre-order now, click the link in my bio to find out more."

WATCH: Sarah Ferguson gives a shout out to baby August on YouTube

The Duchess' last post was on 17 December when she shared some of her favourite festive historical romance books with her 358,000 followers.

It also comes days after Sarah's eldest grandchild, August Brooksbank, celebrated his first birthday on 9 February.

Sarah shared news about her debut novel with her followers

Princess Eugenie shared two new photographs of her son on Instagram to mark his milestone, showing them on a recent family skiing holiday and another of the tot at a baby group, wearing a name tag.

Sarah joined Princess Eugenie and Eugenie's husband, Jack Brooksbank, in the Swiss resort of Verbier over the Christmas and New Year holidays. They were also accompanied by Princess Beatrice and Beatrice's husband, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, and their baby daughter, Sienna, who was born last September.

Princess Eugenie shared new photos of baby August on his first birthday

In January, Sarah confirmed that she would be taking a break from her YouTube series, Storytime with Fergie and Friends.

An Instagram Stories message for her nearly 12,000 followers on the channel's official account read: "Storytime with Fergie and Friends will be taking a further break. We will update you soon on a return date."

