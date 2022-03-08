Prince Harry wears cowboy hat as he tours famous Stockyards Rodeo in Texas The Duke was pictured over the weekend

Prince Harry has been pictured in Fort Worth, Texas, visiting the historic Cowtown Coliseum and attending a Stockyards Rodeo event.

MORE: 17 times the royals were spotted in unexpected places

The Duke made the solo visit over the weekend and reportedly enjoyed a VIP tour of the venue.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Duke and Duchess of Sussex accept prestigious NAACP award

A picture of the father-of-two was shared by Cindy Reid, who works for Stockyards Rodeo, on social media.

READ: Revealed: The Duke and Duchess of Sussex's views on having a third baby

RELATED: 5 ways Doria Ragland is a hands-on grandma to Archie and Lilibet

The photo shows Harry in a brown cowboy hat and a green shirt, and was captioned: "Where was Prince Harry Saturday night? Oooooh, just hanging out behind the bucking chutes at the Stockyards Championship Rodeo!! Loooove it!! Thank you for the visit!!"

Prince Harry visited Texas over the weekend

The event is described as a fun activity for families, but it seems Meghan Markle and their two children, Archie and Lili, stayed in Montecito.

News of Harry's visit comes days after his "second dad" Mark Dyer was able to return home to his wife Amanda to celebrate his 55th birthday after spending six weeks in hospital

The former Welsh Guards officer, known to friends as Marko, looked happy to be home over the weekend as he posed for pictures with his wife Amanda and family friends Natalie Pinkham and her husband Owain Walbyoff.

The Duke seems to have made the visit by himself, leaving Meghan and the kids in Montecito

"GOOD NEWS ALERT!! After 14 hours of Cancer surgery and 6 weeks in hospital (with strictly no visitors) our great mate Marko Dyer was allowed home yesterday in time to celebrate his birthday with his gorgeous wife Amanda, 2 kids and us today… PURE JOY!! #goodnews …at last," Natalie wrote alongside the snaps which she posted on Instagram.

Prince Harry would have no doubt been happy to hear about Mark's triumphant return home.

Mark has been an important figure in Harry's life. The pair go back a long way since Mark acted as a mentor and companion to Prince Charles' youngest son during his gap year.

Prince Harry has been living in America since 2020

They apparently travelled together in Australia, Lesotho and Argentina, and still frequently socialise together when the Duke of Sussex is in London.

Back in 2020, before his move to America, Mark treated Harry to a farewell do at his Brook House Pub in Fulham.

Harry is also godfather to Mark's son Jasper and the 55-year-old was an usher at Harry and Meghan's wedding back in May 2019.