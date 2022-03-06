Prince Harry receives good news as 'second dad' Mark Dyer returns home following cancer surgery The former Welsh Guards officer spent six weeks in hospital

Prince Harry's 'second dad', Mark Dyer, has returned home in time to celebrate his 55th birthday after spending six weeks in hospital.

The former Welsh Guards officer, known to friends as Marko, looked happy to be home over the weekend as he posed for pictures with his wife Amanda and family friends Natalie Pinkham and her husband Owain Walbyoff.

"GOOD NEWS ALERT!! After 14 hours of Cancer surgery and 6 weeks in hospital (with strictly no visitors) our great mate Marko Dyer was allowed home yesterday in time to celebrate his birthday with his gorgeous wife Amanda, 2 kids and us today… PURE JOY!! #fuckcancer #goodnews …at last," Natalie wrote alongside the snaps which she posted on Instagram.

Prince Harry would have no doubt been happy to hear about Mark's triumphant return home.

Mark Dyer posed with wife Amanda and family friend Natalie Pinkham

Mark has been an important figure in Harry's life. The pair go back a long way since Mark acted as a mentor and companion to Prince Charles' youngest son during his gap year.

They apparently travelled together in Australia, Lesotho and Argentina, and still frequently socialise together when the Duke of Sussex is in London.

Back in 2020, before his move to America, Mark treated Harry to a farewell do at his Brook House Pub in Fulham.

Harry is also godfather to Mark's son Jasper and the 55-year-old was an usher at Harry and Meghan's wedding back in May 2019.

Mark posed with Natalie's husband Owain

Natalie's post was inundated with well wishes from friends, with one calling him "gingersuperman" and others a "true gent".

Peter Phillips' ex-wife Autumn also commented, writing: "Oh wow. What a legend. Sending love and strength." Whilst Princess Beatrice's husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, Ben Shephard and Janette Manrara all liked the post.