Prince Charles has the sweetest photo of Meghan Markle inside Clarence House's living room - SEE Such a sweet photo of them together!

Prince Charles and the Duchess of Cornwall opened up their Clarence House home on Tuesday as Camilla held an event to mark International Women's Day.

The Duchess, 74, celebrated the achievements of three female rowers, who crossed the Atlantic in record time.

Kat Cordiner, who has cancer, Abby Johnston, and Charlotte Irving, all part of Team ExtraOARdinary, arrived in Antigua in January after rowing at sea for 42 days, seven hours and 17 minutes.

As Camilla posed alongside them in her royal living room, fans would have no doubt been delighted to notice several royal photographs – including a very sweet and iconic picture of Prince Charles and Meghan Markle together.

Prince Charles and Camilla have many family picture on display at Clarence House

The picture in question was taken during Meghan and Prince Harry's royal wedding in May 2018. The black and white photo shows the heir to the throne walking the bride-to-be down the aisle.

At the time, the royal stepped in after Meghan's father, Thomas Markle, was unable to assist due to ill health. Another frame holds a picture of Harry taken during the 2014 Invictus Games in London.

Prince Harry has previously spoken out about Prince Charles' offer to walk Meghan to the altar.

The couple also have pictures of the Queen and Prince Philip on display

Speaking in the documentary Prince, Son and Heir: Charles at 70 which months after the wedding, Harry revealed: "I asked him to and I think he knew it was coming and he immediately said, 'Yes, of course, I'll do whatever Meghan needs and I'm here to support you.'

"For him, that's a fantastic opportunity to step up and be that support, and you know he's our father so of course, he's gonna be there for us."

Other pictures that could be seen around the living room include a stunning black and white picture of the Queen and Prince Philip, as well as one of Charles and Camilla casually chatting with each other on a wooden bench.

Photographer Hugo Burnand captured the moment, in which Charles is dressed in a suit while Camilla wears a white dress, in the garden of Clarence House in the summer of 2018. The couple later released the photo as their Christmas card.