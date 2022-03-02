Prince Charles and the Duchess of Cornwall express solidarity with Ukraine during royal visit The royals spent time at the cathedral on Wednesday

Prince Charles and his wife the Duchess of Cornwall paid a visit to the Ukrainian Catholic Cathedral in London on Wednesday, where they expressed their solidarity with the people of Ukraine.

The Prince spoke to invited guests from the Ukrainian community in the UK in a heartfelt address.

He said: "I must say my wife and I have been deeply moved by everything we’ve heard today during our visit and above all by the extraordinary bravery, generosity and fortitude of the Ukrainian community in the face of such truly terrible aggression."

The heir to the throne also said that he and his wife had been moved by the "bravery, generosity and fortitude" of everyday Ukrainians.

Cathedral staff told the royals that Ukrainian men have been seeking blessings before travelling back to their homeland to join the fight against Vladimir Putin’s army.

The couple visited the Ukrainian Catholic Cathedral in London

The Duchess appeared close to tears as leading members of the UK’s Ukrainian community welcomed the couple by singing a mournful version of the song Chervona Kalyna, Red Guelder Rose, which was sung by Ukrainian insurgents during the Second World War.

Charles and Camilla each lit a candle and left floral tributes at the cathedral in London in acknowledgement of the suffering of residents of the Eastern European country.

The couple were also joined by the Ukrainian ambassador Vadym Prystaiko, and his wife Inna Prystaiko. As the royal couple left, Camilla hugged the diplomat’s wife and said that they would pray for her.

Kind-hearted Camilla hugged the ambassador's wife Inna Prystaiko

Mr Prystaiko said he was "touched" by the Duchess hugging his wife and that he would convey the message this symbolised back to his country.

Asked about Charles' comments, he disagreed with any suggestion they were political, saying: "It’s not political anymore, we’re past political we’re in survival mode."

He went on: "As the Prince mentioned, we’re trying to find a way how a nation of 40 million people can survive the aggressor. We hope and pray we will be able to stop this, the question is how without real support from Nato, from the UK, from the United States… he’s still bombarding our cities."

The couple showed their support for the Ukrainian community

The Prince is understood to have approached the Ukrainian community offering his support and he brought representatives from five humanitarian organisations he is connected with to offer practical support.

The father-of-two also spoke out about the conflict on Tuesday during a ceremony that granted city status to Southend-on-Sea in Essex. Speaking to guests at the event, Charles said that the values of democracy were under attack in Ukraine in the "most unconscionable way".

