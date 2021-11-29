Prince Charles did not speculate over Archie's skin colour – Clarence House dismiss claims The royal is currently in Barbados

Clarence House has responded to claims that Prince Charles was the royal that once speculated on the skin colour of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's son Archie.

Over the weekend, it was revealed that American author Christopher Andersen alleges in his book, Brothers And Wives: Inside The Private Lives of William, Kate, Harry and Meghan, that Charles made the comment on the day the couple's engagement was announced in November 2017.

Christopher writes in his book that Charles said: "I wonder what the children will look like?", the New York Post's Page Six website reported.

When Camilla replied "Well, absolutely gorgeous, I'm certain," the book claims Charles went on to say "I mean, what do you think their children's complexion might be?"

The comments were reportedly made on the day Harry and Meghan announced their engagement

A Clarence House spokesman said of the claims: "This is fiction and not worth further comment".

Harry and Meghan accused a member of the royal family – not the Queen or Duke of Edinburgh – of racism in shocking claims made during their Oprah Winfrey interview earlier this year.

Meghan said, when she was pregnant with Archie, an unnamed member of the royal family raised "concerns and conversations about how dark his skin might be when he's born".

Clarence House has called the claims 'fiction'

Asked whether there were concerns that her child would be "too brown" and that would be a problem, the duchess said: "If that is the assumption you are making, that is a pretty safe one."

Pushed by Oprah on who had those conversations, Meghan refused to say, adding: "I think that would be very damaging to them."

Harry refused to give further details, adding: "That conversation, I am never going to share. At the time it was awkward, I was a bit shocked."