Does Prince George and Princess Charlotte's school break this rule just for them?

Despite their royal upbringing, Prince William and Kate Middleton try their best to ensure their children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis are kept grounded. However, it has been claimed that the eldest siblings are granted a special permit to break the rules at their school St Thomas's Battersea.

Vanity Fair reported that during the height of the pandemic when parents were required to drop off their children at the school gates due to coronavirus restrictions, the Cambridges were still allowed to drive George and Charlotte through the gates and into the grounds.

It is likely that the reported loosening of the rules would have been put in place for matters of security and privacy given the high profile of the family.

Once in school though, the Cambridge children are just one of the pupils and are not afforded any preferential treatment. In fact, they're not even referred to by their royal titles during school time.

The Cambridge children go to school in London

The siblings are known simply as George Cambridge and Charlotte Cambridge to their friends in class, in a nod to their parents' titles. This was also the case for Prince William and Prince Harry, who took on Prince Charles' title Wales as their surname when at school.

William and Kate's youngest child Prince Louis started nursery in April 2021. The little one followed in his big sister Charlotte's footsteps and attends Willcocks Nursery School in Kensington, close to Kensington Palace.

Princes William and Harry went to boarding school

It is believed that in September this year, Prince Louis will join his older siblings at St Thomas's Battersea.

Will any of the Cambridge children attend boarding school? Both Prince William and his brother, Prince Harry, boarded at Ludgrove School in Berkshire from the age of eight, before attending Eton. Watch this space to see if Prince George follows in their footsteps.

