Charles Spencer breaks silence after BBC apologises and pays Princess Diana's secretary 'substantial sum' The BBC has apologised "unreservedly" to Patrick Jephson

The BBC has paid Princess Diana's former private secretary, Patrick Jephson, a "substantial sum" in damages and apologised unreservedly for the "harm caused to him" over Martin Bashir’s Panorama interview.

MORE: 8 royal scandals that shocked the world

After the news broke, Diana's brother Charles Spencer took to Twitter to address the verdict. "The right result - appalling what Patrick Jephson had to go through as a result of grotesque 'journalism'," he wrote.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Remembering Princess Diana with some of our favourite moments

"Also terrible that it was covered up for so long by senior people at the @BBCNews - there will be more to come out on all this, before long."

MORE: Prince William on Martin Bashir's Panorama interview with Princess Diana

MORE: 7 times the royals have had to apologise in public

Lord Dyson, a former Master of the Rolls and Head of Civil Justice, was appointed to look into the circumstances surrounding the explosive 1995 interview, which famously featured Diana saying: "Well, there were three of us in this marriage, so it was a bit crowded."

The investigation was launched after Earl Spencer alleged that Martin showed him fake financial documents relating to his sister’s former private secretary and another former royal household member, and told outlandish and untrue stories about the royal family to gain access to the princess.

Nearly 23 million people watched Princess Diana's Panorama interview

The documents falsely suggested the individuals were being paid for keeping the princess under surveillance.

In a statement, the BBC said on Thursday: "The BBC accepts and acknowledges that serious harm was caused to Commander Jephson as a result of the circumstances in which the 1995 interview with Diana, Princess of Wales, was obtained, which have become apparent as a result of the Dyson Report.

"The BBC apologises unreservedly to Commander Jephson for the harm caused to him and has paid his legal costs. The BBC has also paid Commander Jephson a substantial sum in damages, which he intends to donate in full to British charities nominated by him."

Patrick, who was previously Diana's private secretary, said in a statement to the PA news agency: "After more than twenty-five years, it is a relief finally to reach a conclusion to this painful episode.

"I am grateful to Lord Dyson and the journalists whose tenacity has brought the truth to light, and I now look forward to donating the damages I have been awarded to Tŷ Hafan, the hospice for children in Wales, in memory of the late Diana, Princess of Wales."

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity and royal news delivered directly to your inbox.