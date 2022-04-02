Prince Charles and Camilla share a poignant message days after Prince Philip’s service of thanksgiving The Duke or Edinburgh’s memorial took place on Tuesday

Prince Charles delighted royal fans with a poignant message he shared on Saturday ahead of Ramadan, four days after Prince Philip's memorial service.

Addressing the Muslim community, the Prince of Wales made the powerful statement to the Clarence House Instagram page, along with a photo of himself and the Duchess of Cornwall attending the Al-Azhar Mosque in Cairo, Egypt last year.





WATCH: The Duke and Duchess of Cornwall arriving at Prince Philip's memorial service

Captioning the picture was the message: "As Muslims across the United Kingdom and the wider Commonwealth begin a period of fasting and prayer at the start of Ramadan, my wife joins me in taking this opportunity to convey our warmest good wishes to all those observing this month.

"Ramadan provides time to reflect on one’s own blessings and to give gratitude for them. One of the greatest ways of showing gratitude in Islam, I understand, is by being of service to those less fortunate in our society.

The Duke and Duchess took to social media

"The generosity of spirit and kind-hearted hospitality of Muslims does not cease to astound me and I am sure that as we enter more uncertain times, with many now struggling to cope with increasing challenges, the Muslim community will again be a source of immense charitable giving this Ramadan.

"There is much we can all learn from the spirit of Ramadan – not only the generosity, but also abstention, gratefulness and togetherness in prayer which will give great comfort to many across the world during this blessed month.

The Duchess wore light pink when visiting the Mosque

"I pray that all Muslims have a blessed Ramadan. Ramadan Mubarak.

"- HRH The Prince of Wales."

Royal fans were delighted to hear from the Duke and Duchess. One commented: "Waalaikkummusalaam. Thank you, your Royal Highness. May Allah SWT bless you and our family happiness and good health."

Another fan said: "Wa alaykum salaam warahmatullaahi wabarakatuh. Thank you for the wishes." Another follower replied: "Happy Ramadan Prince."

