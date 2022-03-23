Prince Charles surprised with unexpected gift from fan – and he has the best reaction The Prince of Wales was clearly tickled!

Prince Charles was presented with a gift he wasn't expecting on Wednesday during his royal tour of Ireland with his wife, the Duchess of Cornwall.

The heir to the throne was in Belfast when a royal fan kindly handed him a beautifully presented small bouquet of Lily of the Valley flowers – although it led to a heart-warming mix-up!

"These are for yourself and Camilla," said the fan, presenting the posy before adding: "There's some lily of the valley, I heard it's her Majesty the Queen's favourite flower so we brought it out for her jubilee."

"Oh you're very kind," Charles responded. He then brought the flowers up to his nose before his kind gift-giver added: "They're actually artificial."

The Prince laughed and seemed delighted by the entire exchange, commenting: "Thank you very much, you're very kind." Charles and Camilla are currently enjoying the second day of their tour, where they were welcomed by hundreds of well-wishers in CS Lewis Square.

Their visit paid tribute to the children's author, who penned The Lion, The Witch and the Wardrobe and its sequels.

Prince Charles was clearly touched by the gift

The popular community park in the east of the city is decorated with statues inspired by Narnia, Lewis' fantasy world, including a huge metal sculpture of Aslan the lion.

The royal couple were guided around the square by people dressed as Mr Tumnus and the White Witch, central characters in The Lion, The Witch and The Wardrobe.

They then each attended separate engagements, with the Duchess walking to the nearby Holywood Arches Library to meet fellow enthusiastic readers.

The royal couple photographed in Belfast

She then travelled to BBC Broadcasting House in the city centre to meet presenters and staff at BBC Radio Ulster and tour the TV news studio.

The Prince of Wales, meanwhile, officially reopened the Grand Opera House following its recent restoration and met architects, conservators and interior designers.

He watched a short performance in the main auditorium by young people before unveiling a plaque. The tour will continue on Thursday and Friday, when the royals visit the Republic of Ireland.

