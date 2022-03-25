Prince Charles and Camilla pay emotional visit to family of victim Ashling Murphy The royals are on a two day tour in Ireland

Prince Charles and the Duchess of Cornwall paid an emotional visit to the family of Ashling Murphy on Friday while on tour in Ireland.

The royals met privately with Ms Murphy’s parents, brother, sister and boyfriend at Bru Boru Cultural Centre in Cashel, Co Tipperary.

At the centre, Charles made a speech in honour of the deceased schoolteacher and expressed his “profound sorrow and sympathy”. He said: "I might be permitted to pay tribute "I might be permitted to pay tribute to Ashling Murphy, whose name will not be forgotten, who was taken from us far too soon, and who I know was a friend to many here, where she performed.

“My wife and I were so enormously touched to have been able to meet her family, who I know are with us here today. And our most special, heartfelt thoughts are with them.”

Ashling, who was 23, was killed while out jogging along a canal near Tullamore, Co Offal. A man has been charged with her murder.

Prince Charles and the Duchess of Cornwall met with Catherine Martin, Minister for Tourism

Her passing sent shockwaves throughout Ireland and sparked vigils where women campaigned for change and the end of male violence.

Camilla has long been a vocal campaigner and spoke out about violence against women last year at an event in London, where she paid tribute to all the “precious lives that have been brutally ended."

Prince Charles and the Duchess of Cornwall arrived in Tipperary on Friday

She also called on men to join the movement, and said they need to be “on board” to tackle violence against women.

Charles also referred to Camilla's commitment to campaigning in his speech. He said: “Last year, my wife called on the entire community, male and female, to dismantle the lies, words and actions that enable so much violence against women.

"In your country and mine, in the intervening year, we’ve continued to witness appalling attacks."

