Prince William and Kate to make poignant appearance this week

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge will issue a special message on Friday as part of their involvement in Mental Health Awareness Week, which runs from the 9th-15th May.

The cause will see William and Kate lead the Mental Health Minute, which is an initiative set up by Radiocentre in partnership with the Royal Foundation of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, and will be broadcast to over 20 million people across 500 radio stations.

This is the fifth year that Their Royal Highnesses have featured in the Minute and this year, for the first time, William and Kate will be the sole speakers.

The 2022 minute is in support of Better Health - Every Mind Matters, and will offer NHS-approved tips and advice to help people combat mental health struggles and tackle loneliness, the overall theme of this year's Mental Health Awareness week.

William and Kate visited St. Andrews College last year

The Mental Health Awareness Week is hosted annually by the Mental Health Association and will celebrate its 21st year this year.

The royal couple will also travel up to Scotland to meet students at the University of Glasgow to talk about their mental health and wellbeing during the pandemic, including those whose studies include mental health research, and members of the University’s Society for Mental Health.

Prince William will also visit Midlothian Football Club in Edinburgh to hear about a programme called the ‘Changing Room’ which uses football as a vehicle to help men aged 30-64 talk about their mental health and build social connections.

The royal couple had fun land-yachting on last year's trip

The royal couple are due to arrive in Scotland on Wednesday, and one of their first engagements will see them visit the Wheatley Group to hear about how the company is helping to transform the lives of vulnerable people.

Scotland holds a special place in William and Kate's hearts, as the pair first met and fell in love while they were studying at St. Andrew's University.

