Dermot O'Leary reveals what it was really like to work with Prince William - and you won't believe it The This Morning star attended the TV BAFTAs

Celebrations were in order for Dermot O'Leary and Clara Amfo at the Virgin Media BAFTA TV Awards on Sunday after they won the award for Live Event for their coverage of The Earthshot Prize. After winning his award, the This Morning presenter revealed what it was really like to work with Prince William.

MORE: BAFTA TV Awards 2022: see the complete list of winners

Talking in the winners' room about his experience working alongside the Duke of Cambridge, Dermot said the Prince wanted him and Clara to drop the niceties and call him William.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Michelle Keegan gets her glam on ready for the TV BAFTAs

The former X-Factor host said: "I remember the first day we went to filming..." Clara interjected: "At the palace."

Dermot continued: "And speaking to his people we were like, 'What do we call him?' and the guy shrugged his shoulders and said, 'Just call him William.'

"It was such a gorgeous, brilliant show to be a part of… We really wanted to create a show that wasn't preachy at all and we have to give credit to Prince William because he came at it with that attitude."

MORE: Rose Ayling-Ellis and Giovanni Pernice win BAFTA for special Strictly moment

MORE: Lorraine Kelly makes cheeky dig at Boris Johnson on-stage at TV BAFTAs

He continued: "Because I've done other things before with different members of the royal family, when you meet them that's just the first question you ask.

Dermot and Clara won a BAFTA on Sunday

"There was no real etiquette, he was just a very chilled guy. He's up for a lot of fun. The vibe and the tone and the theme that we got from him was that this is all about celebration," he added.

When Dermot accepted the award earlier in the evening, he also credited William's attitude throughout the project.

While on stage, he said: "A word as well, just a special thanks to Prince William because it is very easy to be cynical about someone who comes from such privilege but he approached the whole thing with this incredible empathy and enthusiasm, vitality and this really is his baby which is why Earthshot is now fourth in line to the throne."

Like this story? Sign up to our What to Watch newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.