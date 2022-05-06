Prince William and Kate share heartwarming photo of nephew Archie on his third birthday Happy birthday to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's son Archie

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have shared a heartwarming photo of their nephew Archie to celebrate his third birthday on Friday. A throwback official portrait was posted on William and Kate's Instagram and Twitter accounts, showing members of the royal family at Archie's christening in 2019.

"Wishing Archie a very happy 3rd Birthday today," the caption read.

GALLERY: 14 adorable photos of Prince Harry and Meghan's son Archie

Proud parents Prince Harry and Meghan took centre stage in the photo, as the Duchess of Sussex posed with her then-two-month-old on her lap. They were flanked by William and Kate, Prince Charles and Camilla, Meghan's mother Doria Ragland, and Princess Diana's sisters, Lady Sarah McCorquodale and Lady Jane Fellowes.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Meghan Markle opens up about Archie and Lili's sibling bond

The official portrait was taken by Chris Allerton in the Green Drawing Room at Windsor Castle after the intimate ceremony, which was attended by fewer than 25 guests and held in the Private Chapel, also at Windsor Castle.

READ: Kate Middleton's exciting new role revealed in personal home video

READ: Prince William's secret hobby will definitely surprise you

Royal fans rushed to wish Archie a happy birthday and left celebratory messages on the Cambridges' social media accounts.

Wishing Archie a very happy 3rd Birthday today 🎈🎂 pic.twitter.com/akikWvRfDh — The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge (@KensingtonRoyal) May 6, 2022

William and Kate celebrate Archie's birthday

The Queen also paid tribute to her great-grandson on his third birthday, by sharing a sweet throwback photo from her first meeting with him. The picture was uploaded on the royal family's Twitter account and showed Her Majesty cooing over Archie.

"Wishing Archie Mountbatten-Windsor a very happy 3rd Birthday!" the caption read. Prince Charles and Camilla also reposted the personal snap on their Twitter account.

🎂 Wishing Archie Mountbatten-Windsor a very happy 3rd Birthday!



📸 Chris Allerton pic.twitter.com/8Isiscee9D — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) May 6, 2022

The Queen also wished Archie a happy third birthday

Harry and Meghan welcomed their firstborn on 6 May 2019 at The Portland Hospital in London. The royal youngster, who has a baby sister named Lilibet, is the eighth great-grandchild of the Queen and is seventh in line to the British throne.

During the Invictus Games in The Netherlands last month, Meghan confessed that she and Harry were torn over what to call their firstborn – whether they choose Archie or Harrison, which they eventually used for his middle name.

Like this story? Sign up to our special Queen’s Platinum Jubilee newsletter to get latest news, photos and videos related to Her Majesty's special milestone.