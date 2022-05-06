Prince William and Duchess Kate's next joint outing revealed The pair have a close kinship for their next joint outing location

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge will be carrying out some joint engagements next week, as they head off to Scotland.

The royal couple will arrive in Glasgow on Wednesday, where one of their engagements will see them visit the Wheatley Group to hear about how the company is helping to transform the lives of vulnerable people, including those close to homelessness. They will also meet with local tenants staying at Wheatley Homes Glasgow and a family living in a new-build home who have received support from the Wheatley Group.

The visit will be especially poignant for the Duke as the issue of homelessness has long been one of his focuses.

Their trip to Scotland takes place during Mental Health Week, and as such the royals will visit the University of Glasgow and talk to students, academics and recent alumni about mental health.

For part of their visit, they will speak to researchers and students at the university's School of Psychology and Neuroscience.

Work being carried out at the institute is focusing on how mental wellbeing can be impacted both positively and negatively, and is helping inform initiatives taken by the University of Glasgow and the wider community to better the mental health of students.

The pair toured Scotland last year

Following this, the royals will step outside the university building where they will meet with members of the public.

Scotland holds a special place in William and Kate's hearts, as the pair first met and fell in love while they were studying at St. Andrew's University.

Last year, William revealed that the country holds some of his "happiest memories" and his "saddest" whilst speaking at the Opening Ceremony of the General Assembly of The Church of Scotland.

"I was in Balmoral when I was told that my mother had died. Still in shock, I found sanctuary in the service at Crathie Kirk that very morning," he said.

Earlier this year, William and Kate did a royal tour of the Caribbean

"And in the dark days of grief that followed, I found comfort and solace in the Scottish outdoors. As a result, the connection I feel to Scotland will forever run deep."

He then spoke of the "great joy" of meeting the Duchess at university almost 20 years ago. "Alongside this painful memory, is one of great joy," the doting husband revealed.

"Because it was here in Scotland – twenty years ago this year – that I first met Catherine. Needless to say, the town where you meet your future wife holds a very special place in your heart."

