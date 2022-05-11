Prince Charles' historic outing alongside William has royal fans saying the same thing The Queen missed the occasion for the first time in decades

On Tuesday, Prince Charles and Prince William stepped in for the Queen at the State Opening of Parliament, with the Prince of Wales given the honour of reading the Queen's speech for the first time.

Prince Charles joined by Prince William at State Opening of Parliament as the Queen watches from home

It was a historic day for both royals as it was also the Duke of Cambridge's first time attending alongside his father and the Duchess of Cornwall.

Following the ancient ceremony, several pictures were shared on the royal family's official Instagram and fans rushed to share their thoughts on the momentous occasion.

"Prince Charles did a great job," wrote one, whilst a second added: "We are so fortunate to have Prince Charles and Prince William to step up for our majesty."

Prince William attended the State Opening of Parliament for the first time

A third remarked: "Very proud of HRH!! He did beautifully."

Prince Charles' role at the State Opening of Parliament and Prince William's attendance was confirmed last-minute on Monday afternoon.

The Queen, 96, reluctantly pulled out of the event as she continues to experience "episodic mobility problems" and after following advice from her doctors, Buckingham Palace said. It is the first time in almost 60 years that she has missed the ceremonial occasion.

Camilla joined her husband

Her Majesty last missed a State Opening of Parliament in 1959 and 1963, when she was pregnant with Prince Andrew and then Prince Edward, when her speech was read by the Lord Chancellor.

Prince Charles read out the Queen's nine-minute speech, in which he said the government's priority is to "grow and strengthen the economy and help ease the cost of living for families".

"My Government will level up opportunity in all parts of the country and support more people into work," he said.

Charles also promised that in the "challenging times" the government would continue to support the people of Ukraine.