Prince William and Duchess Kate mark Prince Philip's death anniversary with moving tribute The Duke of Edinburgh passed away on 9 April

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge marked the first anniversary of the death of Prince Philip on Saturday with a touching tribute on social media.

READ: The real reason royal children were allowed to attend Prince Philip's memorial

Prince William and Duchess Kate took to Twitter to share a moving video montage of the late Duke which was originally posted by the Queen. The clip highlighted moments of Her Majesty's life with Philip, including the birth of their children and their wedding day.

Loading the player...

WATCH: The Queen shares moving video tribute to Prince Philip on first death anniversary

Alongside the post, the royal couple wrote: "Remembering The Duke of Edinburgh on the first anniversary of his death."

Prince Charles also paid tribute to his late father by sharing three sweet photos of Philip, including a rare childhood photo that showed Philip pushing Charles and his younger sister, Princess Anne on a swing as the Queen adoringly looked on at her family.

MORE: How Princess Anne is marking her beloved father Prince Philip's first death anniversary

GALLERY: 20 of Prince Philip's sweetest family moments

Taking to the official Clarence House Instagram account, Charles also added a heartfelt caption from himself and Duchess Camilla. It read: "Remembering The Duke of Edinburgh today, one year since his passing."

Remembering The Duke of Edinburgh on the first anniversary of his death. https://t.co/lHYiqq83N4 — The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge (@KensingtonRoyal) April 9, 2022

Prince William and Duchess Kate shared the Queen's moving video tribute

Another photo shows Philip smiling in the years before his death, and a third image sees him sitting alongside the Queen and Charles and Camilla, with all of them beaming at each other.

Alongside the Queen's video tribute, she also posted a touching poem by Laureate Simon Armitage. The poem read in part: "On such an occasion to presume to eulogise one man is to pipe up for a whole generation - that crew whose survival was always the stuff of minor miracle, who came ashore in orange-crate coracles, fought ingenious wars, finagled triumphs at sea with flaming decoy boats, and side-stepped torpedoes.

Charles and Camilla also paid tribute to Philip

"Husbands to duty, they unrolled their plans across billiard tables and vehicle bonnets, regrouped at breakfast. What their secrets were was everyone’s guess and nobody’s business. Great-grandfathers from birth, in time they became both inner core and outer case in a family heirloom of nesting dolls."

Philip died aged 99 on Friday 9 April 2021. Buckingham Palace made the announcement in an official statement that read: "It is with deep sorrow that Her Majesty The Queen has announced the death of her beloved husband, His Royal Highness The Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh.

Members of the royal family took part in Prince Philip's funeral procession

"His Royal Highness passed away peacefully this morning at Windsor Castle. The Royal Family join with people around the world in mourning his loss. Further announcements will be made in due course."

Only 30 people were allowed to attend Philip's funeral at Windsor Castle due to COVID restrictions, but last month, a larger service of thanksgiving was held at Westminster Abbey that saw hundreds in the congregation, including the Queen and the royal family.

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity and royal news delivered directly to your inbox.