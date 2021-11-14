Royal family sing God Save The Queen at Remembrance Sunday service

The royal family led tributes on Remembrance Sunday to honour those who have died in world wars and other conflicts.

One of the many moving moments during the service is when the royals, including the Prince of Wales, the Duchess of Cornwall, and the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, sing the national anthem, God Save The Queen.

And this year's rendition seemed even more moving due to the Queen's absence. The monarch, 95, was forced to pull out of the event due to a back injury. It is only the seventh time in her reign that she has missed the service at the Cenotaph.

A statement released by Buckingham Palace read: "The Queen, having sprained her back, has decided this morning with great regret that she will not be able to attend today's Remembrance Sunday Service at the Cenotaph. Her Majesty is disappointed that she will miss the service.

"As in previous years, a wreath will be laid on Her Majesty's behalf by The Prince of Wales. His Royal Highness, along with The Duchess of Cornwall, The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, The Earl and Countess of Wessex, The Princess Royal and Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence, The Duke and Duchess of Gloucester, The Duke of Kent and Princess Alexandra will be present at the Cenotaph today as planned."

Prince Charles, who was dressed in military uniform, laid a wreath on behalf of the Queen during the annual ceremony.

Prince Charles laid a wreath on behalf of the Queen

This year's service was a poignant one as members of the public could attend in-person after a scaled back ceremony in 2020 amid COVID-19 restrictions.

While the annual march past the Cenotaph did not take place last year, the tradition was displayed in full on Sunday.

It comes after the senior royals attended the Festival of Remembrance at London's Royal Albert Hall on Saturday.

Charles, Camilla, William, Kate were joined by the Earl and Countess of Wessex, as well as the Princess Royal and Vice Admiral Sir Timothy Laurence, at the event.

