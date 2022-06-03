Prince Charles and Camilla surprise royal fans with incredible secret walkabout The royals were seen after Trooping the Colour

Prince Charles and Camilla delighted royal fans when they made a surprise journey from Buckingham Palace to Clarence House on foot after Trooping the Colour on Thursday.

In a video, which was posted to Twitter by a royal fan, Charles can be seen making his way down a path, stopping to shake the hands of elated fans who were standing behind a barrier.

The 73-year-old royal, who had just attended the Queen's annual birthday celebration, was seen surrounded by police protection as he spoke to the crowds of people.

The video was captioned: "How was your day? Mine was pretty EPIC. Icing on the cake was Prince Charles walking home with Camilla."

Twitter users were quick to respond to the incredible video, pointing out how lucky the royal fans were to have caught Charles in an unexpected moment.

The royals were seen returning home from Trooping the Colour

The Prince joined the Queen and fellow senior members of the royal family to watch the military fly-past from the Buckingham Palace balcony. The extraordinary event saw 70 aircraft, including the iconic RAF Red Arrows and historic Battle of Britain Memorial Flight, fly over the Palace.

The Prince was seen looking emotional as he watched the planes fly by while standing alongside his mother.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and their children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis were among those who joined the monarch on the balcony.

Fans were delighted with the surprise royal appearance

While the Platinum Jubilee celebrations are set to continue on Friday with a traditional service of thanksgiving, which will be held by The Archbishop of York at St Paul’s Cathedral, the Queen will be unable to attend.

A statement from the Palace read: "Taking into account the journey and activity required to participate in tomorrow's National Service of Thanksgiving at St Paul's Cathedral, Her Majesty, with great reluctance, has concluded that she will not attend," adding that she experienced "some discomfort" during Trooping the Colour."

