Prince Charles and Camilla announce exciting trip this year The royals will be celebrating the Queen's Platinum Jubilee

The Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall are heading on an official royal tour to Canada next month, Clarence House has announced.

In celebration of the Queen's Platinum Jubilee, Charles and Camilla will visit the Commonwealth country to meet local communities throughout Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada's Capital Region, and the Northwest Territories.

Further details will be announced in due course.

Canada enjoys close links with the UK and the royal family. It is the country most visited by the Queen during her reign. She was last there in 2010, on her 22nd visit, and made stops in Halifax, Nova Scotia; the National Capital Region; Winnipeg, Manitoba; and Toronto and Kitchener-Waterloo and Ontario.

Charles has previously visited 18 times in an official capacity while Camilla has visited on four occasions. They last toured Canada in 2017, visiting Ontario, Nunavut, and Canada's Capital Region. During the visit, the royals marked the 150th anniversary of Confederation with Canadians.

The royals, pictured with Justin Trudeau and his family, last visited Canada in 2017

The royal family have been carrying out and are due to undertake various royal tours in honour of the Queen's milestone year. Her Majesty, who is Head of the Commonwealth of which Canada is a member, is the first British and Canadian Monarch to celebrate a Platinum Jubilee after 70 years of service.

At the 2018 Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting in London, Commonwealth leaders confirmed her son Charles as future Head of the Commonwealth.

The announcement comes as Princess Anne tours Australia and Papua New Guinea on a three-day whirlwind Jubilee tour, with her husband Tim Laurence. Prince William and Kate, meanwhile, returned from a week-long trip to the Caribbean just in time for Mother's Day last month. The Earl and Countess of Wessex are also due to travel to the Caribbean for their Jubilee tour next week.

