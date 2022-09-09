Prince Charles' tears during engagement with the Queen - how King Charles III knew it could be the last time The Prince seemed very emotional at the Jubilee

The Queen passed away peacefully at Balmoral on Thursday afternoon, with her son, and now King, Prince Charles, and her only daughter, Princess Anne, by her side.

Her death came as a surprise to the world despite her suffering from mobility issues in the past 12 months, something that affected her appearance during her Platinum Jubilee earlier this year.

The Queen only made two appearances during the four-day weekend celebration, and it was during one of them that the now King Charles III was clearly holding back tears.

During Trooping the Colour, which was an event filled with smiles from the royal family, Prince Charles was overcome with emotion while watching the flypast alongside his mother.

Charles exchanged words with the Queen during Trooping the Colour

As the Red Arrows flew over Buckingham Palace, the Prince of Wales looked visibly emotional as he stood by his mother’s side on the balcony. He then leaned over to speak to Her Majesty, who looked delighted by the event.

The Queen's second appearance during the Jubilee came on the last day of celebrations, as she took to the balcony once again, alongside Prince Charles, the Duchess of Cornwall, Prince William, Kate Middleton and their three children, Prince George, Prince Louis and Princess Charlotte, and beamed at the crowd gathered at The Mall.

"When it comes to how to mark 70 years as your Queen, there is no guidebook to follow. It really is a first. But I have been humbled and deeply touched that so many people have taken to the streets to celebrate my Platinum Jubilee," she later said in a statement.

"While I may not have attended every event in person, my heart has been with you all; and I remain committed to serving you to the best of my ability, supported by my family.

"I have been inspired by the kindness, joy and kinship that has been so evident in recent days, and I hope this renewed sense of togetherness will be felt for many years to come.

"I thank you most sincerely for your good wishes and for the part you have all played in these happy celebrations."