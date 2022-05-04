Prince Charles' incredible gift to the Queen ahead of Platinum Jubilee revealed This is so heartfelt

The Queen will mark her 70 years on the throne next month and throughout the year with a series of celebratory events – as well as gifts from her family in honour of the incredible achievement.

One of the recently-revealed ways her eldest son Prince Charles is paying tribute to his mother with a spectacular dedication that reflects the heir to the throne's love of nature.

A photo shared to the royal family's official Instagram account showed the Prince smiling as he stood next to a huge tree with his arm on its trunk.

The caption read: "The Prince of Wales is pictured next to the old Sycamore tree at Dumfries House, which was planted in 1599 and has been today revealed as one of the @queensgreencanopy 70 ancient trees.

"HRH has launched the network of 70 ancient woodlands and 70 ancient trees to dedicate to The Queen in her Platinum Jubilee year. "The Ancient Canopy spans our nation’s amazing landscape and exists for everyone to enjoy.

Prince Charles has dedicated 70 trees to the Queen

"The woodlands and trees can be found in urban as well as rural environments, from National Parks to residential areas, representing the unique diversity of all corners of the UK."

Royal fans loved the sweet gesture, with many responding with heart and heart-eyes emojis.

They will also no doubt have delighted in the news that an unseen portrait of the Queen went on show for the first time this week to mark the Platinum Jubilee.

The heir to the throne is a devoted son

The shot, titled Platinum Queen: Felicity, shows the monarch smiling after an amusing comment made by her close confidante and dresser Angela Kelly, who was helping to rearrange her clothing at the time.

It was taken by the holographer Rob Munday during a 2004 photographic session from which he created 'Equanimity', the first official 3D portrait of the Queen.

The portrait was unveiled in central London on Wednesday and will be on view to the public at 45 Park Lane from Monday, 9 May.

