Prince William and Kate share intimate family photos from inside Buckingham Palace as Jubilee celebrations end

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge shared two incredibly intimate photos from inside Buckingham Palace as they marked the end of the Queen's Platinum Jubilee Celebrations on social media.

Taking to Instagram, the royal couple shared a photo carousel on Instagram with highlights from the epic four-day celebrations including a never-seen-before photo of Kate and her three children as well as one of William with little Louis.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Princess Charlotte and Kate Middleton d.uet to Diana Ross

The first photo shows the 40-year-old crouching inside the door frame of the Palace with Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis all standing beside her and dressed in blue for the Trooping the Colour ceremony on Thursday.

A black-and-white image of Prince William and Prince Louis was also caught from inside the palace.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Duke and Duchess of Cambridge (@dukeandduchessofcambridge)



The Cambridges addressed the public

Captioning the photos, the Cambridges penned: "What a fantastic weekend of celebrations. Seeing people across the nation coming together with family, friends and loved ones has been extremely special.

"Thank you to everyone who turned out to show their gratitude to The Queen and her inspiring 70 years of leadership. From the crowds on the Mall to communities hosting street parties up and down the country, we hope you had a weekend to remember.

"We all had an incredible time, especially Louis… [eyes emoji] W & C."

It was a truly spectacular weekend

Louis made headlines with his hilarious facial expressions across the weekend and fans couldn't wait to leave their messages to the royal couple about his cheeky behaviour.

One fan penned: "Nobody can put party Prince Louis! Thank you for including him, and allowing him to be a child! You’re doing a wonderful job as parents!!"

A second replied: "Fantastic time and brilliant to see the children, Louis being natural was a joy!"

William and George enjoying the Party at the Palace concert

A third said: "Prince Louis is so adorable he made the celebrations even more enjoyable."

A fourth added: "Thank you! You all worked so hard to give us a wonderful weekend. All the children are gorgeous but Louis really made us laugh."

A fifth wrote: "Louis was the special Star."

