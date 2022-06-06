Lena Tindall shares her Maoam sweets and Princess Charlotte can't get enough The seven-year-old has a sweet tooth

The Queen's great-grandchildren appeared to relish their time at the Platinum Jubilee Pageant on Sunday. From their stellar seats in the Royal Box, the young royals had an absolute blast as they soaked up the colourful festivities.

In a candid moment that you may have missed, three-year-old Lena Tindall shared her Maoam stripe sweets with her cousins Savannah Phillips, 11, Prince George, eight, and Princess Charlotte, seven.

With a look of pure amazement, Princess Charlotte looked especially delighted by the treats that were handed to her. The fourth-in-line to the throne was quick to take up Lena's offer and wasted no time in selecting a sweet to devour.

Princess Charlotte wasn't the only one to enjoy the lavish parade on Sunday. Mia Tindall had the time of her life dancing away to ABBA. The eight-year-old dusted off her dancing shoes and put on a show to remember as she shimmied away to the Swedish pop group's iconic track, Dancing Queen.

Mia danced wildly from the Royal Box

The Jubilee pageant marked the final day of the four-day-long celebration in honour of the Queen's 70-year-reign.

Royals watched as volunteers and performers from across the UK and the Commonwealth took part in a sensational pageant that paid tribute to the 96-year-old's decades of public service.

The young royals shared a sweet moment with Lena Tindall

Among those in attendance were the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, Prince Charles and the Duchess of Cornwall, Princess Beatrice and her husband, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, Princess Eugenie and her husband, Jack Brooksbank, Peter Phillips and his daughters and the Tindall family.

Her Majesty made a final appearance on the balcony as Ed Sheeran performed the National Anthem alongside 200 celebrities. Dressed in vibrant green, the 96-year-old appeared to be moved by the impressive performance.

She was joined by Prince Charles and Camilla, Prince William and Kate, and the Cambridge children.

