Kate Middleton has a Hollywood moment in elegant Trooping the Colour outfit

The Duchess of Cambridge looked incredible as she joined her three children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis at the Queen's Platinum Jubilee celebrations in London on Thursday.

The 37-year-old royal donned a beautiful white coat dress from Alexander McQueen to attend the special Trooping the Colour parade, which has marked the official birthday of the British Sovereign for over 260 years. She was accompanied by the Duchess of Cornwall in her carriage as the royal family began their procession down to Horse Guards Parade ahead of taking their spots on the Buckingham Palace balcony to watch the RAF flypast this afternoon.

Duchess Kate sported a beautiful matching Philip Treacy hat for the occasion, looking like an old school Hollywood actress in the striking headpiece.

She paired her look with poignant accessories, opting for her beautiful sapphire earrings, which were originally a wedding gift to the late Princess Diana – part of a suite of jewels given by Crown Prince Fahd of Saudi Arabia – and a matching necklace.



Duchess Kate was joined by the Duchess of Cornwall in her carriage

Kate previously updated the design into a drop style after Prince William gave the earrings to his then-fiancée in 2010.

The mother-of-three wore her brunette locks swept back in an elegant updo and kept her make soft, natural and dewy. Flawless!

The event was a momentous occasion for the Cambridges as their children Prince George, eight, Princess Charlotte, seven, and Prince Louis, four, made their carriage debut.

The children have previously made an appearance on the Buckingham Palace balcony to wave to crowds and watch the RAF flypast, but for the first time, they took part in the procession along The Mall and shared a carriage with their mother Kate.

Duchess Kate looked beautiful in Alexander McQueen

Over 1,200 parading soldiers, 240 horses and 400 musicians come together each June in a great display of military precision, horsemanship and fanfare to mark the Queen's official birthday.

The parade moves from Buckingham Palace and down The Mall to Horse Guard's Parade, alongside members of the royal family on horseback and in carriages.

This marks the first time royal fans have seen Duchess Kate at Trooping the Colour in three years due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Last year's celebrations were a much more low-key affair, taking place privately at Windsor Castle.

The Duchess of Cambridge wore Princess Diana's sapphire jewellery

For 2019's Trooping the Colour, Kate looked gorgeous in a yellow outfit designed by her wedding dress designer, Sarah Burton for Alexander McQueen.

The stylish royal added a gorgeous matching yellow fascinator by Philip Treacy, the same one she wore to the wedding of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

