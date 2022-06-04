We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

The Queen's Platinum Jubilee will be going out in style at the Party in the Palace concert which will see the likes of Diana Ross, Queen + Adam Lambert, Mabel and Eurovision star Sam Ryder performing.

The live crowd will consist of 22,000 people, including thousands of key workers, and has been put on in front of Buckingham Palace. Millions are expected to be tuning in to see the culmination of her Majesty's celebrations.

It's uncertain whether The Queen will be in attendance after she had to miss Friday's servive of thanksgiving and Saturday's Derby.

WATCH: The Queen celebrates her Platinum Jubilee

